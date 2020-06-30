91ºF

Drive-thru coronavirus testing coming to Volusia Fairgrounds

Preregistration available for testing

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

A member of the staff hands over a Covid-19 self test kit to a man at a drive-thru test site at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Los Angeles County reopened its beaches Wednesday in the latest cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions that have closed most California public spaces and businesses for nearly two months. The move comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family Health Source will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Volusia Fairgrounds from July 7-9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing to get tested can pre-register at familyhealthsource.org and should bring a valid photo I.D. to their appointment.

Officials at the site said test results should be available when 72 hours.

The Volusia Fairgrounds is located at 3150 E. New York Ave, DeLand.

About the Author: