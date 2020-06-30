Drive-thru coronavirus testing coming to Volusia Fairgrounds

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family Health Source will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Volusia Fairgrounds from July 7-9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing to get tested can pre-register at familyhealthsource.org and should bring a valid photo I.D. to their appointment.

Officials at the site said test results should be available when 72 hours.

The Volusia Fairgrounds is located at 3150 E. New York Ave, DeLand.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.