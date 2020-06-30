Former Seminole County tax collector pleads not guilty to federal stalking charges

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal stalking charges after federal prosecutors say he is accused of harassing a political opponent.

Greenberg, 35, served as Seminole County tax collector since January 2017. On June 24, he stepped down from office after he was indicted by a federal grand jury about a week prior to his resignation.

Greenberg entered a not guilty plea Sunday through his attorney, waiving his in-person arraignment in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida.

Greenberg is accused of spreading false information about a political opponent who worked at a Seminole County school and attempting to cause “substantial emotional distress,” documents show.

Republican Seminole County Tax Collector candidate Brian Beute confirmed through his attorney the actions described in the federal indictment were targeted at him.

Attorney David Bear said his client and his client’s family have been “living under the trepidation of what the next step in this scheme against them would be.”

If convicted, Greenberg faces a minimum 10 years in federal prison.