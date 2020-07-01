92ºF

6-year-old dies after being shot during ‘tragic accident involving siblings,' police say

Palm Bay police say investigation into shooting is ongoing

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County
Police say a child was shot in Palm Bay on June 30, 2020.
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl has died after being shot Tuesday night in what investigators believe to be a “tragic accident involving siblings,” according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officers responded to a home along Washington Street NE around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a child who had been shot.

Officials said life-saving measures were immediately started when they got to the scene and the girl was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries later that night.

“Initial investigation has led investigators to believe this is a tragic accident involving siblings,” police officials said in a news release. “As this is an open, ongoing investigation, further details are unavailable at this time.”

Police officials said their thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and the community.

