Deltona man dies after falling off motorized skateboard, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man is dead after officials said he fell off a motorized skateboard.

According to officials, Joshua Lloyd, 40, was riding the skateboard Sunday evening in the area of Rookery Avenue and Phonetia Drive.

“The accident occurred when Lloyd lost control of the skateboard and fell on the pavement, severely injuring his head,” authorities said.

According to a news release, Lloyd was flown by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

“On Monday, he succumbed to his injuries,” authorities said in a news release.