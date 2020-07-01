84ºF

Local News

Here is the latest list of COVID-19 symptoms from the CDC

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to coronavirus

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: coronavirus
photo
(WKMG)

More than 152,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state of Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

Here is the latest list of symptoms of coronavirus:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Health officials note this does not include all possible symptoms as the CDC will continue to update the list.

The CDC also offers an online self-checker for people to see if they should signup for a coronavirus test.

Health officials also listed emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and anyone showing any of these signs should seek emergency medical care immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face

