Here is the latest list of COVID-19 symptoms from the CDC

More than 152,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state of Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

Here is the latest list of symptoms of coronavirus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Health officials note this does not include all possible symptoms as the CDC will continue to update the list.

The CDC also offers an online self-checker for people to see if they should signup for a coronavirus test.

Health officials also listed emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and anyone showing any of these signs should seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

