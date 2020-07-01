Here is the latest list of COVID-19 symptoms from the CDC

More than 152,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state of Florida.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.
Here is the latest list of symptoms of coronavirus:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Health officials note this does not include all possible symptoms as the CDC will continue to update the list.
The CDC also offers an online self-checker for people to see if they should signup for a coronavirus test.
Health officials also listed emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and anyone showing any of these signs should seek emergency medical care immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
