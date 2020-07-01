Missing Wekiva Springs diver got out safely, Orange County authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials said after rescue teams searched for hours, there was no evidence of a missing diver at Wekiva Springs State Park.

Orange County Fire Rescue and the sheriff’s office dive teams searched the waters Tuesday after initial reports indicated that a diver was seen in the water but no one saw them resurface.

“They are fairly certain the diver did get out of the water at some point and that no one saw him exit,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said. “No one has been reported missing.”