Nearly 4,000 texting while driving citations issued in Florida since law went into effect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida law enforcement officers have issued nearly 4,000 citations since the state’s texting and driving law went into effect.

The law which went into effect July 1, 2019, makes texting behind the wheel a primary offense, which means if a law enforcement officer sees a driver on their phone while operating a vehicle they can pull them over.

Florida Highway Patrol shared data on the number of citations issued through June 22, revealing 3,842 drivers have been stopped for distracted driving. The agency’s data reveals that a majority of citations were issued by local police departments.

See the chart below to see a breakdown of citations by month

Total FHP City Police Sheriff’s Office Other Total 3,842 746 2,191 892 13 June 2020 46 16 21 9 --- May 2020 189 86 69 34 --- April 2020 51 26 11 13 1 March 2020 418 108 218 87 5 February 2020 796 147 473 176 --- January 2020 1,084 254 611 216 3 December 2019 147 21 99 26 1 November 2019 177 20 119 38 --- October 2019 217 25 136 54 2 September 2019 202 16 124 62 ---- August 2019 239 12 153 74 ---- July 2019 276 15 157 103 1

Though the law went into effect July 2019 allowing to cite drivers, some law enforcement agencies observed a grace period and handed out warnings until January 2020. FHP records show more than 1,000 people were ticketed at the start of the year, when the hands-free portion of the law was fully in effect, barring drivers from talking on cell phones in school and work zones, unless the motorists use “hands-free” electronic devices.

If stopped, a driver can volunteer to show an officer their phone and make their case if they are about to be cited, however the officer cannot ask to see the device.

The law was passed largely due to a three-year-long initiative led by News 6′s Matt Austin. Austin approached station leadership to drive change on Florida’s road after he was injured in a crash in September 2016 while driving home from work.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law May 2019, adding Florida to the majority of states who consider texting while driving a primary offense.

Since the law’s enforcement, tickets issued for a first offense carry a $30 fine plus court costs, which could reach $108.16. The fine jumps to $60 and $158.18 with court costs for a second violation within five years. Note fines and court fees can vary by county.

Because of concerns, the law could lead to racial profiling, officers are required to record the race and ethnicity of every violator.

To read more about the law and the push to pass it, visit clickorlando.com/drivingchange.