New COVID-19 testing site to go up at Osceola Heritage Park

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus testing will take place at Osceola Heritage Park from July 6-10, according to the department of health.

The DOH said testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park and appointments are not required for this drive-thru testing event.

Health officials said they scheduled the testing after the recent demand for more testing as coronavirus cases rise in Florida.

A list of testing sites in Osceola County can be found here.

More than 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the county, 197 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 and 24 people have died in the county, according to the DOH.