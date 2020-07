OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers without a prepaid toll transponder will have to pay a little more to use Osceola Parkway.

Starting Wednesday, rates increased by $1 at the Shingle Creek and Poinciana Boulevard toll plazas.

Drivers who have a SunPass or E-Pass won’t see an increase.

The rate increase only applies to drivers who pay-by-plate and are billed each time they pass through a toll plaza.