Royal Caribbean hopes to resume cruises by September.

The goal for the cruise line is to resume operations on Sept. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a No Sail Order in April.

This order ends on July 24.

Royal Caribbean announced not all sailings will take place in September.

Sailings in Canada have been suspended through Oct. 31.

Sailings in Bermuda will also be suspended through Oct. 31.

The cruise line announced Odyssey of the Seas from Nov. 5- April 17, 2021, will be canceled.