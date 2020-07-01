Salvation Army to give out $65,000 in food to Orange County families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army will be giving away more than $65,000 worth of food to Orange County families in need Thursday as part of the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

A large semi-truck filled with 1,333 grocery boxes delivered the supplies to The Salvation Army Men’s Shelter located at 440 West Colonial Dr., Orlando on Tuesday ahead of the event.

According to the organization, 30-pound boxes containing a variety of perishable foods like chicken breast, milk, fruits, vegetables, cheese, and other nutritious goods will be given out to those in need.

Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.