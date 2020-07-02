Allegiant Air now requires passengers to wear face masks during entire flight

ORLANDO, Fla. – Allegiant Air is now requiring passengers to wear a face mask during the majority of their trip.

As of Thursday, the airline is mandating travelers to keep their face covered during all phases of travel, including at ticket counters, in the gate area, during boarding and throughout the flight.

Officials with Allegiant say travelers can either use their own mask or wear the one provided to all passengers inside their complimentary kits.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt, as are passengers with certain medical conditions.

Travelers who refuse to follow the new mask policy will not be allowed to fly with Allegiant.