Arrest made in Cascade Oaks Drive homicide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Oaks Drive homicide in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Martinez-Perez, 42, is facing a first-degree murder charge, attempted first-degree murder and burglary with battery.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of Cascade Oaks Drive on June 22 while deputies and Orlando Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers with the Orlando Police responded to the home because a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash was registered to the address.

On June 26, deputies identified the victim as Jon Payne, 68.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.