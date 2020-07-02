COVID-19: Lake County courts to require more ‘vigorous’ health screenings upon entry

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, along with the Fifth Judicial Circuit, issued an administrative order Wednesday that would require more “vigorous” health screening for anyone entering the buildings, according to a Facebook post.

“As required by an Administrative Order entered by the Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, beginning Monday, members of the public entering the Lake County Courthouse will be subject to a more vigorous health screening, and will be required to wear masks in the public spaces and courtrooms,” the post read.

According to Administrative Order AO-2020-12-F, all members entering the courthouse must wear masks and undergo a health screening with temperature checks.

The circuit issued an administrative order on March 16 when the COVID-19 pandemic became pronounced in the state, and that order has been amended to reflect current needs for safety and health within the courts.

