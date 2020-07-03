Families trade-in Mickey ears for masks while traveling through OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the reopening day for Walt Disney World in Orlando draws near, Florida’s busiest airport is gearing up to handle the possible crowds.

Mask-wearing is mandatory at Orlando International Airport and leaving your mask at home is no longer an excuse.

Travelers can now purchase a variety of masks, hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment from vending machines at OIA.

READ MORE: Forgot to pack your mask? Get your PPE from vending machines at Orlando International Airport

This time last year, OIA saw a record 1.5 million travelers passing through its terminals -- however, in 2020 things will look drastically different.

Mike Coyle and his family wrapped up their stay at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and are heading back to Chicago, one of several areas across the country requiring travelers coming from Florida to quarantine for 14 days.

“We anticipated we’d have to quarantine and we’re not working. We’re working from home so it won’t impact us too much,” Coyle said.

Sara Warren has traveled from Dallas to Orlando multiple times in order to visit Universal Studios.

“When I came three weeks ago, they really had it together - they’re really good with sanitation and safety precautions, that’s why we felt safe to come back again,” Warren said.

Walt Disney World is the next Central Florida theme park and the fourth Disney park to re-open after closing due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom parks will open first on July 11, with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening July 15.

When the park opens its gates, it will be an entirely new experience for cast members and guests alike.

Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up, and temperature screenings will be required in some locations.

MORE: Tokyo Disney Resort reopens amid pandemic. Walt Disney World is next

“It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments—and memories to treasure,” Disney said on its website.

Disney theme parks around the globe have already opened their gates.

Tokyo Disney Resort on Wednesday welcomed guests back for the first time in months after closing in early February.

Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney theme park to reopen. The park welcomed guests back in early May with new health protocols and safety guidelines.

Disney had originally planned to have all 12 of its parks reopen by mid-July 2020.

Disneyland Paris is scheduled to begin its phased reopening on July 15.