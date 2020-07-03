Girl struck by boat in Cocoa Beach hit-and-run, FWC says

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 14-year-old girl was hit by a boat in Cocoa Beach Friday in an incident authorities are calling a hit-and-run.

The young swimmer was hit at 12:21 p.m. and the vessel left the scene, according to the FWC.

FWC officers and deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the boat.

Authorities did not provide a description of the boat or the girl’s condition. Witnesses said she was airlifted as a trauma alert.

