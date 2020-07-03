Orlando Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An employee with Whole Foods at the Bay Hill store on Turkey Lake Road has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson with the grocer.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Members, who are in quarantine,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.”

A spokesperson said that all Whole Foods stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures, with additional precautions like plexiglass barriers and requiring temperature checks and face masks for employees. Officials with the grocer said enhanced daily cleanings and disinfection of stores take place as well.

