Retired nurse gets results for Orlando-area with Meals on Wheels

ORLANDO, Fla. – For those dedicated to a lifetime of service, retirement doesn't mean a stop to their efforts.

That’s why heroes like retired nurse Kathi Fisher said although they may not be on the front lines in the hospitals right now, they’re on the front lines of the needs of everyday people volunteering for those who need it.

“If I were working now and working in the hospital, I’d go every day willingly and say, ‘This is my job and I will do the very best I can,’” Fisher said.

Kathi Fisher (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

She is a retired nurse and on this 4th of July as we commemorate our nation's freedom, she remembers her days working at the VA clinic in Gainesville during the Vietnam War.

“The Army hospitals, military hospitals were full and so they were sending those soldiers back directly from the battlefield and I’m working the orthopedic floor,” Fisher said. “These were the nicest guys you’d ever meet in your whole life who had devastating injuries, life-changing injuries. All they wanted to do was talk. They were so thankful to be home and alive.”

Her nursing career spanned over four decades. She retired 20 years ago and dedicated her time to traveling the world with her husband of 44 years. But three years ago, her travel companion --a retired Air Force veteran -- passed away.

As we salute our military, first responders and health care workers, the 74-year-old said it’s a time to reflect about our veterans and active service members.

“I just feel so strongly that these are sometimes forgotten people and there’s so much I think that we should be doing for them,” Fisher said. “I think our young boys who are out there now who have been out there and who have given their lives, I think those are the ones who are the heroes we should be looking at and I think certainly now in this day and age are the first responders and those nurses and doctors in the hospitals.”

Kathi Fisher (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A couple of years ago, Fisher started volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program in Orlando.

“I’m going to meet the people. They’re just kind, wonderful people,” said Fisher.

"Do you see yourself as a hero?" asked News 6's Carolina Cardona.

“No. I see myself as being blessed to be able to do this. I’m well and healthy,” Fisher said. “Right now my cancer is in remission and I just feel I’m blessed and I am humbled to be able to go out there and do something for these people.”