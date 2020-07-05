Convention Center antibody test reaches capcity, swab test still available

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials at the Orange County Convention Center reported that the antibody test cap has reached capacity for the day.

Workers at the site had reported no lines earlier in the day.

#UPDATE @FLSERT #COVID19 Test Site @OCCC: Antibody test cap has been reached for today however, we'll continue unlimited active virus (swab) tests and accommodate as many as we can by 5 p.m. We can process about 200 people an hour, so #GetTested #JustDoIt #StopTheSpread — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 5, 2020

The testing center, which usually has cars lining up at midnight, began testing patients at 9 a.m.

Those wishing to be tested will have until 5 p.m. Sunday to receive a test.

“If you arrive now, you’re looking at a turnaround time of one hour or less,” officials said. “We can process about 200 people an hour.”

On Saturday, the state reported 11,458 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing Florida’s overall total to 190,052 since early March.

Experts say the true figure is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.