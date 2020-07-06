Lake County opens 3 locations for COVID-19 testing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is opening three COVID-19 testing locations beginning Monday and will be open to residents until Friday.

Adult Medicine of Lake County is offering COVID-19 swab tests and antibody tests for residents and non-residents for $20 each. According to officials, no symptoms are required to be tested and no appointments are necessary at either location.

Antibody tests are available at Adult Medicine of Lake County, located at 3619 Lake Center Dr. in Mount Dora from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said members of the public may walk in and be tested for antibodies without being a patient of their clinic.

COVID-19 and antibody tests are being offered at Lake Square Mall located at 10401-015 US Highway 441 South in Leesburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only. Officials said nasal swab tests will be done all three days, while antibody tests will be done on Thursdays only.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County will be offering COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon, on a first-come, first-serve basis for residents and nonresidents, including children.

“Testing is free and no criteria is required. Due to the demand for testing, it is recommended that residents call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830, prior to arriving at either location,” officials said in a news release. “The hotline is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

Testing will be offered at Real Life Christian Church, located at 1501 Steves Road in Clermont, and at Lake Sumter State College, located at Highway 441 in Leesburg.

The Publix store located at Publix 2042 State Road 19 in Tavares will be hosting pop-up coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No symptoms are required to be tested at the location, and testing is free. Officials said that testing will be offered at the site for those who are 18 or older.

