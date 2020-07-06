NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal endorses John Mina for Orange County sheriff

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Orlando Magic great Shaquille O’Neal has endorsed John Mina’s re-election bid for Orange County sheriff.

Mina released a statement Monday, saying he’s thrilled to have the backing of the NBA legend.

“Shaq called Orange County home for many, years and has witnessed firsthand the impact strong leadership in law enforcement can have on our community,” Mina said. “As a result of our hard work, community partnerships and new policies, Orange County saw a decrease in the overall crime rate and a sharp reduction in juvenile arrests last year.”

Mina, first elected to sheriff in 2018, said his priorities are making Orange County a better and safer place to live, increasing transparency and accountability, building greater connections and trust throughout the community and ensuring deputies have the best training, equipment and technology available.

“I humbly ask for your vote in the Democratic Primary on August 18, 2020,” Mina said.

Mina will square off against four other Democrats and two write-in candidates. No Republicans are running for the office.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the following candidates will run against Mina: