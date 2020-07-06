Police search for masked man in attempted bank robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are searching for a masked man wanted in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Orlando.

Orlando police released photos of the man who they say tried to rob the Wells Fargo bank near Bumby Avenue and Colonial Drive around 10 a.m. Monday.

In the photos, the man, who is also wearing sunglasses and a pair of white gloves in addition to the light-colored face covering, can be seen entering through the bank’s doors before talking to a teller through a glass window then leaving the business.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Orange County currently has a mask mandate in place that requires residents to wear face coverings in public.

According to police, the man did not show a weapon and no one was injured during the incident.

Police said they believe he may be linked to another incident and are asking anyone with information about the man to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.