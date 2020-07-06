Travel advisory in effect for Florida travelers heading to Chicago as COVID-19 cases climb

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chicago now wants travelers from Florida to quarantine for 14 days as soon as they arrive in Chicago. The travel advisory went into effect on Monday.

Stephanie Kramer lives in Chicago and was flying out of Orlando International Airport on Monday after spending the 4th of July weekend in Tampa.

"I'm not surprised, Illinois has been very strict on everything," Kramer said.

Chicago joined several states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut requiring visitors from hot spot states, like Florida, to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

"if you are a Chicago resident and you traveled to one of these states, when you return you need to stay home for 14 days. Or if you have someone visiting from one of those states and they come to visit, they need to stay also in the home or the hotel or the dwelling where they are for 14 days," Dr. Allison Arwady with the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

For Kramer, she explained the new rule will impact her work schedule when she returns home.

“It does affect me we were transitioning back into the office I was going two days a week and now it’s going to go back to zero days a week just for two weeks,” Kramer said.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336 new cases of COVID-19, as well as new 150 hospitalizations. The new statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 206,447, with 16,045 total hospitalizations.

