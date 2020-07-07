NBA teams arrive in Orlando for season restart

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of the Orlando Magic made their way Tuesday to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World ahead of the NBA's planned restart season.

Officials with the Magic said one player on the team has tested positive for COVID-19. The name of the player has not been released at this time.

@OrlandoMagic Pres of Basketball Ops Jeff Weltman says 1 player has tested positive for COVID in last round of tests. Didn’t identify. Didn’t come in bubble with team. Hoping player can join shortly — Jamie Seh (@jamieseh) July 7, 2020

In addition to the Magic, the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, with eight more teams arriving on Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday.

March 11 was the last time fans saw the NBA in action.

During a recent Orange County Task Force meeting, Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins laid out his playbook for how it would all work.

"There will be traveling parties of 35 people total for each of our teams," he said.

If the plan works, all teams will be at Disney for at least 5-1/2 weeks and some teams will be there for more than three months. And not everyone in the league has an abundance of optimism that the experiment — involving daily testing, separation from friends and family for weeks if not months, and strict regulations regarding just about everything imaginable at Disney — will be enough to complete the season.

The process for arrivals will be streamlined — players and team staff will be immediately taken to the testing room at their Disney hotel after clearing security when arriving on the premises. They’ll receive a short briefing on the testing program and other matters, receive what will serve as their room key, then go through initial testing for both the coronavirus and the presence of antibodies. Virus testing will continue daily; the antibody testing is intended to be a one-time event at Disney.

A recent news release from the NBA shows around 25 of its 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23.

In their rooms, a welcome kit including a thermometer, pulse oximeter and two optional items — a physical distancing sensor and an Oura Ring that tracks sleep and activity — will be awaiting players and staff, as will some personal protective equipment such as wipes to clean the exterior of their luggage.

Scrimmage games are set to begin on July 22 with the regular season resuming on July 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.