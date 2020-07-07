Player on Orlando Magic tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando Magic player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh said President of Basketball Operations said Jeff Weltman said a player tested positive in the latest round of tests.

The name of the player has not been released at this time.

@OrlandoMagic Pres of Basketball Ops Jeff Weltman says 1 player has tested positive for COVID in last round of tests. Didn’t identify. Didn’t come in bubble with team. Hoping player can join shortly — Jamie Seh (@jamieseh) July 7, 2020

Seh said Markelle Fultz is dealing with a non-coronavirus personal matter and has not entered the NBA bubble yet.

Weltman expects Fultz will join the team soon.

Farouq Al-Aminu will stay out of the NBA bubble to rehab.

The Orlando Magic went to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World on Tuesday.

The regular season will continue on July 30.

Earlier this week the NBA said 25 of 351 players tested positive for COVID-19 since the league started testing on June 23.