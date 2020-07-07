84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Player on Orlando Magic tests positive for COVID-19

Name of player has not been released

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: coronavirus, magic
photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando Magic player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh said President of Basketball Operations said Jeff Weltman said a player tested positive in the latest round of tests.

The name of the player has not been released at this time.

Seh said Markelle Fultz is dealing with a non-coronavirus personal matter and has not entered the NBA bubble yet.

Weltman expects Fultz will join the team soon.

Farouq Al-Aminu will stay out of the NBA bubble to rehab.

The Orlando Magic went to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World on Tuesday.

[RELATED: NBA teams arrive in Orlando for season restart]

The regular season will continue on July 30.

Earlier this week the NBA said 25 of 351 players tested positive for COVID-19 since the league started testing on June 23.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: