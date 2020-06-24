MLS is Back: San Jose Earthquakes first team scheduled to arrive in Orlando, more to come this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first major league soccer team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando Wednesday afternoon for the “MLS is Back” tournament, marking the first steps in the return of soccer since the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to suspended activity.

The San Jose Earthquakes will be the first team to arrive in the City Beautiful. Other clubs are expected to trickle in over the weekend as MLS plans its return to scheduled matches. Orlando City is scheduled to arrive at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex Thursday.

According to MLS, clubs that can conduct full team training in their markets pursuant to the league’s medical and testing protocols must arrive no later than seven days before their first match. The tournament is scheduled from July 8 through Aug. 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The regular season is scheduled to continue after the tournament.

MLS games were originally suspended March 12 to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Now three months later, teams are arriving preparing for the preseason as Florida is seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported a record number of 5,511 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The MLS has made it clear that all teams must comply with the health and safety guidelines outlined by the league before they can begin training.

The league’s medical department, infectious disease specialists and public health officials helped built screening and prevention efforts to help keep teams safe as they prepare for the return of soccer in Orlando.

Before traveling to Central Florida, all 26 MLS clubs and essential members must get tested for COVID-19 twice and get an antibody test a part of an adjusted physical exam that includes a temperature check and a screening questionnaire.

Once teams arrive in Florida, all club members will immediately receive another coronavirus test. They can begin training after they’ve tested negative, according to MLS protocol.

Within the first two weeks in Orlando, individuals will be tested every other day. After those first 14 days, players, coaches and staff will be tested regularly, including the day before each matchday.