83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Silver alert: 92-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Orlando

Henrique Nogueira doesn't have medication, cellphone with him

Tags: Orange County, Missing Person
Henrique Nogueira
Henrique Nogueira (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A silver alert has been activated for a missing 92-year-old man who suffers from dementia, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Henrique Nogueira was last seen Tuesday around 7 p.m. on Blue Shadow Court in Orlando wearing a red striped shirt and blue shorts.

He’s believed to be driving a black 2009 Volkswagen Passat bearing Florida license plate number IN96T. He does not have his medication or a cellphone with him, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about Nogueira’s whereabouts should call detective Teresa Sprague at 407-246-2959.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.