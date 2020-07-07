Silver alert: 92-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A silver alert has been activated for a missing 92-year-old man who suffers from dementia, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Henrique Nogueira was last seen Tuesday around 7 p.m. on Blue Shadow Court in Orlando wearing a red striped shirt and blue shorts.

He’s believed to be driving a black 2009 Volkswagen Passat bearing Florida license plate number IN96T. He does not have his medication or a cellphone with him, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about Nogueira’s whereabouts should call detective Teresa Sprague at 407-246-2959.