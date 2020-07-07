86ºF

Volusia County Department of Health offering COVID-19 testing at 2 locations

Testing offered on appointment-only basis

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

An Indian health worker wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collects nasal swab samples in Gauhati, India, Saturday, July 4, 2020. India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Department of Health announced it would begin offering free COVID-19 testing to the public on Wednesday.

According to a news release, testing will be available by appointment only at two locations in Volusia County, weather permitting:

  • 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. To schedule an appointment at this location, please call 386-871-3462
  • 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City. To schedule an appointment at this location, please call 386-871-3405

Health officials said in a news release that anyone wishing to make an appointment should call the location where they would like to be tested and that appointments are available between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Anyone may get tested. Symptoms are not required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing,” department officials said. “The Department of Health will be using the (PCR) swab for testing. People tested also will be offered a plain white face covering, while supplies last.”

