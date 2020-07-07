Volusia County Department of Health offering COVID-19 testing at 2 locations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Department of Health announced it would begin offering free COVID-19 testing to the public on Wednesday.

According to a news release, testing will be available by appointment only at two locations in Volusia County, weather permitting:

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. To schedule an appointment at this location, please call 386-871-3462

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City. To schedule an appointment at this location, please call 386-871-3405

Health officials said in a news release that anyone wishing to make an appointment should call the location where they would like to be tested and that appointments are available between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Anyone may get tested. Symptoms are not required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing,” department officials said. “The Department of Health will be using the (PCR) swab for testing. People tested also will be offered a plain white face covering, while supplies last.”

