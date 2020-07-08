Man shot while walking in Orange County takes himself to hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 42-year-old man took himself to the hospital early Wednesday after he was shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies he was walking along the 2200 block of Le Harve Boulevard when someone shot him.

Deputies were called to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the man showed up while suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The man said he was shot by an unknown assailant, according to deputies.

The man’s condition is not known.

No other details have been released.