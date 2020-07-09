4 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Florida Women’s Reception Center

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Officials said Thursday that four staff members at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala have tested positive for COVID-19.

The prison has not, however, reported any cases of the coronavirus among inmates, officials said.

“Staff members who test positive for COVID-19 do not return to work until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional and Florida DOH and CDC guidelines are followed,” officials said in a news release.

According to the prison’s website, the facility houses 1,345 women and has reported four negative COVID-19 tests in addition to the four positive cases.

More information about COVID-19 cases reported across Florida’s correctional institutions can be found by clicking here.

