Disney World set to resume ticket sales and hotel bookings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World announced on Wednesday the theme parks are set to resume ticket sales and hotel bookings on Thursday.

Thursday is also the same day some annual passholders can go to Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open to the public on Saturday and Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open to the public on July 15.

The parks have been closed since the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reservations can be made at this link.

The theme parks also posted a page of everything a guest should know before going to the parks.

Temperature checks may be required at some points. Face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older.

Disney officials said temporary adjustments will be in place to promote physical distancing.