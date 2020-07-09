Passholder flies from Colorado to attend Disney World preview

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort will reopen to a limited number of passholders and New 6 spoke with a woman who flew to Orlando from Colorado.

“Super-duper excited. Super lucky that I was even able to snag a pass,” said passholder Janette Jaramillo during a phone interview with News 6. “I got a ticket, and then I went back and saw that everybody is not getting a ticket and how lucky I was, and am like, ‘OK, guess I need to book flights.’ And I’m here.”

At rope drop Thursday morning, Disney released a promotional video showing some of the changes guests can expect.

CLICK HERE FOR WHAT TO EXPECT ON OPENING DAY AT DISNEY WORLD

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state had just 160 total cases when Disney closed.

On the eve of the parks reopening, Florida is nearing 225,000 cases.

Jaramillo said that she feels confident Disney is creating a safe environment.

“Disney has always been the place where people come to get away from it all and when you are going through all the craziness that we’ve all been going through, and have no place to get away has been exceptionally hard,” Jaramillo said

The gates to both Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open to passholders with reservations at 8 a.m. Thursday.