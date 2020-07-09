Nashville SC drops out of MLS tournament after 9 players test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nashville SC is the second team to drop out of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Team officials said that after arriving in Orlando, nine players on the team have had confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

The decision to drop out of the tournament was “made in the best interest of the health of all players and staff participating in the tournament, and in line with protocols created in conjunction with local and national health authorities and infectious disease experts,” officials said in a news release.

“We have withdrawn Nashville SC from the MLS is Back Tournament. Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “For every decision we make in our return to play, the wellbeing of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority.”

FC Dallas was the first team to withdraw from the tournament, announcing the decision Monday after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release, the MLS has reconfigured the tournament groups into six groups, each consisting of four teams, as well as an update to the qualification for the Knockout Stage presented by Audi after the two teams dropped out.

