‘There was a severe need:' Sorority helps bring COVID-19 testing to minority communities

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local sorority is teaming up with churches in the Orlando area to bring coronavirus testing to minority communities.

On Thursday, the first test location opened at the New Covenant Baptist Church on S. Rio Grande Avenue.

Tonja Williams, who is a member of the Delta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., helped organize the series of drive-thru testing sites.

“We recognized there was a severe need to get testing to communities that are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” Williams said. “The main thing is to make sure those people who need it are getting tested.”

Anyone receiving a test was asked to bring identification and insurance card, but help was also made available for people without health care coverage.

"The lab has a partnership with us where they are making sure that cost is covered as well for those who are uninsured," Williams said.

In recent weeks, increases in coronavirus testing have led to delays in results across the state.

Williams said Biotech Clinical Laboratories, which is collecting the samples, has also seen an influx of tests, but results should be available within seven business days.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to do our part, get tested, know your status and keep our community safe," Williams said.

Testing is from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

July 9 - 10: New Covenant Baptist Church, 2210 S. Rio Grande Ave., Orlando

July 14: Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 5200 W South St., Orlando

July 23 - 24: Washington Shores Church of Christ, 2818 Orange Center Blvd., Orlando

Appointments are not required at the testing sites, but can be made by emailing mobilelabsexpress@yahoo.com.