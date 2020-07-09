Union survey shows morale is low with Orange County deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A survey from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 shows 73 percent of investigators in the union say morale is low.

The results of the survey were posted on Facebook from the union.

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 93 Survey Results – July 8, 2020 The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of... Posted by FOP Lodge 93 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The union said 674 investigators filled out the survey.

“They have been asked to make so many sacrifices to keep this community safe while dealing with a pandemic and the pain and anger surrounding law enforcement right now,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.

The survey shows 88 percent of respondents said the Sheriff’s Office would not support deputies involved in a use of force situation that was in accordance with police if the Sheriff’s Office received public criticism.

Sheriff Mina said his door is always open to any investigator who wants to have a discussion.

“We are all feeling under-appreciated and even vilified by some because of the current intense spotlight on law enforcement misconduct,” Sheriff Mina said.

The survey showed 18 percent of deputies have not thought of making any career changes due to the current police climate. It shows 21 percent plan on leaving law enforcement and 24 percent said they will retire early.

Mina said he is working to find common ground with community members who want change. He noted he has terminated deputies for excessive force or for breaking the law.

“None of that changes the fact that I value and respect our deputies and all of their hard work,” Mina said.

More than two-thirds of deputies who filled out the survey said they believe Sheriff Mina has not delivered on campaign promises.