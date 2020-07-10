Flagler Beach now requiring face masks in public

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Anyone out and about in Flagler Beach will now be required to wear a facial covering after commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday.

Effective immediately, masks or other facial coverings must be worn outdoors and indoors while in public. Masks aren’t required when a person is inside their home or when they are exercising, eating or drinking or maintaining adequate social distance in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other exemptions include those under 2 years old, anyone with a health condition that would hinder their ability to wear a mask, public safety officials, someone communicating with a hard of hearing person who needs to read lips and those working in a profession that doesn’t involve face-to-face contact with others.

Violators will not face fines or penalties.

Mask mandates are in place across Central Florida, including in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, read more about those orders here.