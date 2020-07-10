WATCH LIVE: Volusia County leaders provide update on county’s response to COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to discuss the county’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 244,151 cases since March 1. In the past 24 hours, 11,433 new cases were reported in Florida.

In Volusia County, health officials reported that there have been a total of 3,454 positive cases in Volusia County.

The county has also had 72 deaths and 288 people requiring hospitalization because of the virus.

On Friday, officials in Bunnell passed a mask mandate requiring people to wear a face-covering in public.

Officials said there are circumstances that would allow residents to not have to wear a mask in public. To see a list of complete details click or tap here.

COVID-19 testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds was canceled on Friday.

According to officials, the testing was canceled due to a delay in the committed delivery and an overwhelming demand on the labs.”

At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Family Health Source received a notice that labs had become overwhelmed, forcing the site to close our early Thursday and cancel Friday’s testing, a news release said.

“We will extend our testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds on Monday the 13th and Tuesday the 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” officials said.

