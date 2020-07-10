Bunnell passes face-covering mandate as cases of COVID-19 climb

BUNNELL, Fla. – The city of Bunnell is the latest area to take up a mask mandate as coronavirus cases rise at an alarming rate in Florida.

Several counties and cities across the Sunshine State have passed mask mandates to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bunnell’s mask mandate goes into effect immediately and does not apply to the following:

Mask Mandate Passes In Bunnell

COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets often dispersed through coughing, sneezing, and even speaking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thus, public health officials have been advising people young and old to wear a mask.

To see a full list of counties and cities with face-covering requirements click or tap here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.