Orlando gentlemen’s club has alcohol license suspended for COVID-19 violations

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando gentlemen’s club has had its liquor license suspended Friday for remaining open even after management was told they needed to shut down in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The order filed Friday outlines the allegations against Le Palace on Orange Blossom Trail.

Records show the adult entertainment club continued to operate even after bars across the state were ordered to stop serving alcohol on-site due to an increase in coronavirus cases on June 26.

The order claims Le Palace was open on July 2.

“Customers failed to observe social distancing guidelines and were in close proximity to each other and with adult performers,” the order reads.

During that visit, DBPR issued a violation and warned management that there could be further consequences if the club didn’t shut its doors.

Still, the complaint alleges that Le Palace was open on Monday and again on Friday.

“Due to the suspended licensee’s repeated failure to abide by the explicit terms of executive order 20-139 and the suspended licensee’s disregard of the well-known dangers of COVID-19, it is likely the suspended licensee will continue its harmful business practices and behavior,” the emergency order reads.

The suspension is effective immediately.