All the deals you need on National French Fry Day

Monday, July 13 celebrates the fried potato sticks

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

It’s a fast-food staple, and deservingly so it has its own day.

Monday is National French Fry Day and these deals are going to help you celebrate.

Here’s where you can score free or discounted fried slices of potato around Central Florida, according to Thrillist.com.

McDonald’s: Get a free medium fry though the mobile app with no purchase necessary.

Steak ‘n Shake: Just go through the drive-thru and you can get a free order of fries with no minimum order.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes: Download the app and sign up for Mooyah Rewards and you’ll get a free order of fries.

KFC: The Secret Recipe Fries will cost you just 30 cents.

Checkers: Starting at noon, any size order of fries will just cost a buck.

BurgerFi: With any purchase through the app, you can get a free regular size fry.

Burger King: There are several offers on its app, including $1 large fries.

