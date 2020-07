ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Dwight Roberts died in the shooting, which was reported at 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Billingsgate Road.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area and found a man, later identified as Roberts, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Roberts was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

No other details have been released.