Apple providing employees with at-home COVID-19 test kits

Apple employees shouldn’t have any problems getting tested for coronavirus.

The tech giant says it will ship tests to workers' homes.

Apple also reportedly began offering nasal swab tests to employees returning to its headquarters in Cupertino, California, in May.

As coronavirus cases spike in several states, many Apple offices and retail stores remain closed.

For stores allowing people inside, temperature checks are required for employees and customers.

