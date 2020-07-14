Lake County launches COVID-19 testing site locator

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – With more coronavirus testing underway, Lake County has launched a new online tool to help residents find the most convenient testing site for them.

To use the tool, embedded below, users will first need to click the “map” button at the bottom. Then, click any icon to see details about that testing site.

A blue cross means the site is run by the Florida Department of Health, a red cross means the Florida Department of Emergency Management handles the site, a green cross is the indicator for Adult Medicine of Lake County while a C or W represents CVS or Walgreens, respectively.

Clicking each icon will reveal further information about each location, including the address, cost for the test, hours of operation and contact information.

Mobile users who are having trouble viewing the map can click here.

Along with the announcement of the new interactive tool, leaders also announced several testing sites running this week and beyond.

Below are the details provided directly from the news release:

1. Adult Medicine of Lake County: Testing is $20 each for COVID-19 swab tests and antibody tests for residents and non-residents. No symptoms are required and no appointment is necessary.

Lake Square Mall – COVID-19 and antibody test 10401-015 U.S. Highway 441 S., Leesburg 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only



Nasal swab tests will be done on all test days, antibody blood tests will be done on Thursdays only.

2. Florida Department of Health in Lake County: The hours of operation will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue as long as test kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for residents and non-residents, including children. Testing is free and no criteria is required. Due to the demand for testing, it is recommended that residents call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 352-742-4830 prior to arriving at either location. The hotline is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

South Lake High School (July 14 – Until further notice) 15600 Silver Eagle Road, Groveland

Lake Sumter State College (July 13 – Until further notice) 9501 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg

3. State pop-up testing site: The state-supported walk-up site is offering free COVID-19 testing to individuals 18 and older. No symptoms are required, no appointment necessary.