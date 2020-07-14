86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Sumter County providing CARES Act grants to small businesses

Money available to offset cost of PPE

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Sumter County, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Masks
Masks (Pexels)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Thanks to federal CARES Act money, Sumter County is providing grants to businesses that were forced purchase supplies and equipment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down in mid-March and when they reopened, many had new safety measures in place designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, including Plexiglas barriers, masks and extra hand sanitizer.

Any business owner who had to buy supplies of this nature between March 1 and July 31 is welcome to apply for the grant, which is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants will be asked to upload receipts for personal protective equipment along with other relevant business documents.

Interested Sumter County small business owners can apply here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: