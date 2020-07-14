Sumter County providing CARES Act grants to small businesses

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Thanks to federal CARES Act money, Sumter County is providing grants to businesses that were forced purchase supplies and equipment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down in mid-March and when they reopened, many had new safety measures in place designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, including Plexiglas barriers, masks and extra hand sanitizer.

Any business owner who had to buy supplies of this nature between March 1 and July 31 is welcome to apply for the grant, which is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants will be asked to upload receipts for personal protective equipment along with other relevant business documents.

Interested Sumter County small business owners can apply here.