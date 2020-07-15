33 students, 5 adults in quarantine after Tavares football players test positive for COVID-19

TAVARES, Fla. – Thirty-three students and five adults are quarantining for 14 days after two students on the Tavares High School football team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lake County Public School officials, the school’s football team was practicing last week and exercising on the field while maintaining social distancing when a lightning storm came up quickly. The students and adults at the practice took shelter in a field house where they were unable to maintain social distancing, a spokesperson for LCPS said.

“A couple of days later, we learned that two students tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, we asked all of the students (33 total) and the five adults who were with them to quarantine for 14 days,” a district spokesperson said in an email.

District officials said they have not received any reports of anyone else from the group being symptomatic or testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported Lake County had seen a total of 2,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1, as well as 154 total hospitalizations and 28 coronavirus-related deaths in the area.

