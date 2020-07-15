Children sent home from St. Cloud summer camp after worker tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Children and staff are being sent home from the St. Cloud summer camp, which just began last week, after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to social media posts from the city.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the county health department,” the post read.

Details weren’t provided on when children will be permitted to return to the camp, if at all.

According to its website, the summer camp started July 6 and is limited to 60 participants each week.

Now the city is asking that any child enrolled at the camp or any employee working at the camp take their temperature every morning and evening for the next 10 days and monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to take a coronavirus test.

School is set to resume in Osceola County on Aug. 24.