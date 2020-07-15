80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Indian Harbour Beach requiring businesses to post mask mandate at entrance

Customers, businesses and patrons have to wear masks

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Brevard County
A doorman checks customers' temperatures as they wait in line to enter Sandbar in downtown Athens, Ga., Friday, July 10, 2020.. The Athens-Clarke Commission approved a mandate on wearing masks when in public places and inside commercial establishments. The mandate went into effect on Thursday, July 9. Under the mandate masks are required to be worn while entering and inside commercial establishments. Masks are not required while drinking, eating or smoking. The mandate was put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases have surged in recent days. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
A doorman checks customers' temperatures as they wait in line to enter Sandbar in downtown Athens, Ga., Friday, July 10, 2020.. The Athens-Clarke Commission approved a mandate on wearing masks when in public places and inside commercial establishments. The mandate went into effect on Thursday, July 9. Under the mandate masks are required to be worn while entering and inside commercial establishments. Masks are not required while drinking, eating or smoking. The mandate was put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases have surged in recent days. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) (Joshua L. Jones)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Indian Harbour Beach is requiring businesses to post mask mandates at the entrance of the store.

The decision was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

City officials said this decision requires all storefront businesses to post the mask policy on the entrance doorway in a visible manner for all customers to read before entering a facility.

Tonight, the City of Indian Harbour Beach's Council passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-01 requiring ALL storefront...

Posted by City of Indian Harbour Beach Police Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The mandate requires customers, patrons and employees to wear a mask inside businesses in Indian Harbour. City Officials said exceptions for the mandate will be posted on July 15 at this link.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: