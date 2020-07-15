Indian Harbour Beach requiring businesses to post mask mandate at entrance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Indian Harbour Beach is requiring businesses to post mask mandates at the entrance of the store.

The decision was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

City officials said this decision requires all storefront businesses to post the mask policy on the entrance doorway in a visible manner for all customers to read before entering a facility.

Tonight, the City of Indian Harbour Beach's Council passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-01 requiring ALL storefront... Posted by City of Indian Harbour Beach Police Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The mandate requires customers, patrons and employees to wear a mask inside businesses in Indian Harbour. City Officials said exceptions for the mandate will be posted on July 15 at this link.