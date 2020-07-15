84ºF

17 quarantined after Leesburg summer program student tests positive for COVID-19

Student tested positive Monday, school officials say

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

LEESBURG, Fla. – A student enrolled in Lake County’s summer program at Leesburg Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

A spokesperson with Lake County Public Schools says the child tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Each parent of the students in the same cohort or small group that the student was in received a personal phone call from the principal, according to the district.

Under guidance from the department of health, school officials have asked anyone who came in close contact with the student to quarantine for 14 days.

As of Wednesday, LCPS says 13 students and four staff members involved in the program have been asked to quarantine.

