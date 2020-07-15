Orlando man accused of shooting roommate who ‘bullied’ him

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who said he was tired of his roommate “bullying” him reached his breaking point as the two fought over a drink of water and he shot the victim three times, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Ivey Lane. Initially, 22-year-old Daquan White and his 16-year-old girlfriend were arrested after witnesses saw them fleeing the scene and getting into a Lyft but new information has led authorities to arrest Ralph White, who is Daquan White’s great uncle, records show.

Ralph White at first provided officers with false information, saying that an unknown man knocked on his front door, pointed a gun at him and then shot his roommate in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ralph White later confessed so that his great nephew, who he said is like a son to him, wouldn’t falsely face charges.

During an interview at his home in which detectives planned to challenge him to find out if Daquan White was actually the shooter, Ralph White said the victim, who is his roommate, often “bullied” him, yelled at him and called him names, the report said.

On the day of the shooting, Ralph White and the victim were arguing in the kitchen about “a drink of water” and the victim again called Ralph White names and yelled at him as he walked away, so Ralph White went to his room, retrieved a handgun and shot the victim three times, according to the affidavit.

“Ralph White insisted this was self-defense because he was tired of being bullied for so long,” an officer wrote in the report. “He was unable to provide any specific details suggesting he feared for his life prior to the shooting.”

The victim was intubated at a hospital but nodded and became emotional when a detective asked if Ralph White was the man who shot him, records show.

The gun used in the shooting was not located because Ralph White said he threw it in the trash, which had already been collected, according to the affidavit.

Ralph White also said that Daquan White and his teenage girlfriend were in his room at the time of the shooting and even urged him not to get the gun, then after the crime he told them to run so they wouldn’t get in trouble, authorities said.

Ralph White is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, perjury and destruction of evidence.