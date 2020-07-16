COVID-19 Testing will be available again at Camping World Stadium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 testing will return to Camping World Stadium on July 22.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and there is no symptom criteria for testing. Appointments are required to get a test. A patient must be 18 and show a valid Orange County ID.

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can click this link.

Appointments can be scheduled the Friday before each testing site date.

Testing is free and results are usually provided after five days.

A list of testing sites in Orange County can be found here.